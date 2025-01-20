Man City confirm signing of 'really exciting' Abdukodir Khusanov as defender moves from Lens in €40m transfer

Manchester City FCGill ClarkMan City confirm signing of 'really exciting' Abdukodir Khusanov as defender moves from Lens in €40m transferManchester CityA. KhusanovTransfersPremier LeagueLensManchester City have confirmed the arrival of defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens on a four-and-a-half year deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKhusanov signs on until 2029Moves in deal worth €40 million (£34m/$41m) plus add-onsCity hail 'really exciting' signingFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱