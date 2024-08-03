Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 2023-24Getty
Suraj Radia

Man City turned down? Bruno Guimaraes commits his future to Newcastle despite links to Pep Guardiola's side

Bruno GuimaraesManchester CityTransfersNewcastlePremier League

Bruno Guimaraes has all but ended speculation linking him to Manchester City after outlining his commitment to Newcastle.

  • Guimaraes 'more dedicated than ever' to Newcastle
  • Brazil international was wanted by Man City & Arsenal
  • Guimaraes captained Newcastle in recent friendly
