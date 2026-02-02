Man City add Xabi Alonso to three-man shortlist of candidates to replace Pep Guardiola

Guardiola has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to his future and he, of course, has not spoken openly about his plans.

Nevertheless, he said, upon signing his new contract, that he felt he "deserved" to stay in Manchester.

He said: "So honestly I think myself, my staff and friends, I think we deserve to be here. I am sorry to say. I am not arrogant to say, but it’s the truth. I think we deserve after four defeats in a row to bounce back and try to turn the situation. In that moment, in the period, I had the feeling you have to take the right decisions for the future and I want to take it.

"Since the beginning of the season I’ve been thinking a lot. I want to be honest, I thought this [season] should be the last one. But the problems we had in the last month, I felt now was not the right time to leave. I didn’t want to let the club down. I felt I could not leave now, simple as that. Don’t ask me the reason why. Maybe the four defeats was the reason why I felt I cannot leave. Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here – we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.”

