AFP
'Makes for better drama, makes for better viewing' - USMNT icon Tim Howard praises Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's MLS Cup triumph
- AFP
'I think it's good for the league'
The former Manchester United and Everton star noted that while the club had already captured attention through high-profile signings and lucrative television deals, winning the championship provided tangible validation of their ambitions.
“I think it's good for the league,” Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. "Ultimately, there's the haves and the have-nots, and I just tend to think that makes for better drama, makes for better viewing, which ultimately, at the end of the day, this is the sport, just the business we're in, a viewership, sort of, driven sport. So, I like it."
Howard emphasized that the trophy represents more than just silverware - it demonstrates that Inter Miami has successfully translated their financial investments and star power into actual competitive success.
“You get the, you get the television deal that's linked to Messi, the biggest name in football. Like, you kinda need to win. Like, I mean, that's just my opinion on it.”
Believes Vancouver better positioned for future
Looking ahead to potential rematches between these two clubs, Howard expressed confidence that Vancouver Whitecaps would be more likely to return to future MLS Cup finals.
“I think Vancouver because, because I really like their team,” Howard said. “I do. I like their team, and I think they showed how good they are in the final and in the run-up to the final. Um, Sebastian Berhalter's gonna be an X factor. Can they keep him? Um, can they keep him happy?
"Arsene Wenger used to talk about the World Cup hangover…And here's what I would say. Now, look at Inter Miami. You got a Supporter Shield last year, you got a MLS cup this year, middle of the season this year, you're gonna have a World Cup, right for two or three of your best players, and obviously, Messi, the greatest player.
“There's no doubt in my mind that that team will down tools [because of the World Cup]. There's no doubt in my mind. Not because they're bad guys. Not because they're bad, but because literally the exhaustion. "
- Getty Images Sport
Howard urges caution
Howard stressed the unique pressure Messi carries for Argentina and suggested that both the player and Inter Miami will carefully map out his appearances to ensure he remains fully fit and rested before – and even after – the tournament.
“And by the way, don't forget, Messi, who runs this team,” Howard explained. “He's the heartbeat of his team, right? And I know he can do it 'cause he's done it for years. But just don't forget, Messi playing at a World Cup isn't a player playing at a World Cup. It's the hopes. It's the dreams. It's the threats. It's the entire nation. There's so much more on Messi's plate going into a World Cup, and then post-World Cup, how he unwraps that, than anybody else.
“He's not gonna play a ton of minutes before the World Cup, FYI, MLS. He's basically gonna look at the calendar when it comes out, speak to Mascherano, and just say, 'All right, I'll play here, here, and here.' And I'm not, I'm not lying when I say that, right? He's gotta be fully fit and rested before the World Cup. And then after the World Cup.”
- Getty Images Sport
Championship validates MLS growth
The victory validates MLS's investment in attracting world-class talent while establishing Inter Miami as a franchise capable of winning at the highest level.
Advertisement