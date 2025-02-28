'Make the important decisions under pressure' - Emma Hayes outlines expectations as goalkeeper spot remains a question mark for USWNT after SheBelieves Cup

With inconsisent performances in SheBelieves Cup, questions still remain over who will replace longtime goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher

Since Alyssa Naeher’s retirement from the international game, questions have surrounded who would succeed the U.S. women’s national team’s longtime goalkeeper.

The 2025 SheBelieves Cup was the first step toward providing some answers, as Jane Campbell and Mandy McGlynn received the call.

Both McGlynn and Campbell are “extremely talented,” per USWNT defender Emily Fox. Fellow defender Sam Coffey agreed, noting that both keepers were “up for the task” in challenging for the USWNT role.

“I think we have so much talent in our goalkeeper pool," Coffee said. "I think it is a really exciting time and opportunity for them to come into this position where it’s kind of open and there’s an opportunity to really take a shot at it.

“They’re so incredibly talented and great with their feet and have such a great understanding of the game. I think these games are such a cool opportunity for them to continue to learn and be with the group and really take steps forward in their national team careers.”

For USWNT coach Emma Hayes, making good choices while under pressure is paramount.

"I think for all the goalkeepers competing, they have to demonstrate they can make the important decisions under pressure on both sides of the ball," Hayes said. "Of course [show] the qualities unique to play in goal for this team means that more often than not you've got to be absolutely ready to make a significant, big save in every game. You've got to be good with your decision making and execution in the deepest spaces to help the team progress up the pitch."

But who could actually end up taking the starting job? INDIVISA takes a look.