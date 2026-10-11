'I acted on instinct!' – Maghnes Akliouche speaks out after scoring dream first goal for PSG

Maghnes Akliouche marked a personal milestone on Saturday evening, scoring his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-1 victory over promoted Le Mans at the Parc des Princes. The 24-year-old produced an inspired display as Les Rouge et Bleu recorded their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

The midfielder's 68th-minute strike provided a two-goal cushion after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had restored PSG's lead earlier in the second half.

Akliouche admitted relief at getting off the mark in front of the capital crowd.