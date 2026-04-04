Madrid analyst slams Real Madrid players: 'A team with no spirit... and Mbappé is no Ronaldo'

Real Madrid have seen their chances of winning the La Liga title slip away following a 2-1 defeat away to Real Mallorca in Matchday 30.

Mallorca moved up to 31 points in 17th place, whilst Real Madrid remained on 69 points in second place in La Liga.

Real Madrid are now four points behind leaders Barcelona, who face Atlético Madrid in the same round.

Tomas Roncero, deputy editor of the newspaper AS, said: “Even if Barcelona lose tonight, I think Real Madrid have lost La Liga.”

Ronsero added in comments published by AS: “Real Madrid must believe in what they are doing. The team plays two good matches, everyone is regaining their enthusiasm, the fans are regaining their confidence in the team, and in the next match you see them wandering around the pitch, they don’t get upset if they concede a goal, they don’t get angry, they don’t protest, they don’t put pressure on the referee or the opponents, they don’t show that they’re excited, and they just let things take their course.”

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