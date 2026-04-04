Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Madrid analyst slams Real Madrid players: 'A team with no spirit... and Mbappé is no Ronaldo'

Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
C. Ronaldo
K. Mbappe
Saudi Pro League
Spain
Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid have lost the La Liga title

Real Madrid have seen their chances of winning the La Liga title slip away following a 2-1 defeat away to Real Mallorca in Matchday 30.

Mallorca moved up to 31 points in 17th place, whilst Real Madrid remained on 69 points in second place in La Liga.

Real Madrid are now four points behind leaders Barcelona, who face Atlético Madrid in the same round.

Tomas Roncero, deputy editor of the newspaper AS, said: “Even if Barcelona lose tonight, I think Real Madrid have lost La Liga.”

Ronsero added in comments published by AS: “Real Madrid must believe in what they are doing. The team plays two good matches, everyone is regaining their enthusiasm, the fans are regaining their confidence in the team, and in the next match you see them wandering around the pitch, they don’t get upset if they concede a goal, they don’t get angry, they don’t protest, they don’t put pressure on the referee or the opponents, they don’t show that they’re excited, and they just let things take their course.”

Read also

Video: Mallorca give Barcelona a gift by knocking Real Madrid out

  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid need to overhaul half their squad

    Roncero continued, “A team that lets things slide is a team that has lost its spirit. No matter how much quality it has, that’s not enough.”

    He emphasised, “I want leaders. People who don’t just shout, but motivate others to take action. What we saw with Valverde on the day against City was very clear. He’s the sort who shouts and gets angry if La Liga is slipping away.”

    He noted, “I forgive Mbappé a lot, because he scores plenty of goals and saves us in many matches, but on days like today, when he had three chances and missed them only for the keeper to shine, I didn’t see him stand up. I didn’t see him say ‘I’m here’ as Cristiano used to.”

    He added, “The quality of the players is starting to wear me down. I don’t know if I want all this quality. What I want are winners, and Real Madrid need winners. They need to change half the squad.”

    He concluded, “We don’t have winners; we have good individual players, but they lack the spirit that drives the team. They can’t bang on the lockers in the dressing room… They’ll just keep staring at their phones, to see if Atlético win tonight, and it doesn’t matter, because they’ll lose later to Girona. That’s what they’ve done all year. I’m sorry.”

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY