Lyon star Malick Fofana ruled out for several months after brutal injury to Chelsea & Liverpool target

Lyon’s promising winger has been ruled out for several months as he was stretchered off following a heavy challenge from Ismael Doukoure, who was shown a straight red card for the tackle. Fofana was taken to hospital immediately after the match, where scans revealed a serious right ankle sprain with additional ligament damage that will likely require surgery.

The Belgian forward’s injury comes at a terrible time for Lyon, who have been heavily reliant on his pace and creativity following a difficult summer that saw the departures of key attackers Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze. Coach Fonseca has also been dealing with a depleted squad, with winger Ernest Nuamah still sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in April.

Before the injury, Fofana had made 12 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring twice and emerging as one of the standout young performers in France. His explosive dribbling, acceleration, and direct play had made him an indispensable part of Lyon’s attack and one of the brightest prospects in European football.