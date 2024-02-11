More injury woe for Luke Shaw?! Man Utd full-back surprisingly subbed at half-time for Victor Lindelof despite strong display against Aston Villa

Richard Mills
Luke Shaw Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images
Luke Shaw
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League

Luke Shaw did not return for the second half despite a strong first 45 for Manchester United against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

  • United 1-0 up away to Aston Villa
  • Shaw doesn't return for second half
  • Lindelof replaces Red Devils defender

