Jim Ratcliffe Luke Shaw Euro 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Luke, please don't pull your hamstring again!' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends hilarious message to Shaw ahead of Euro 2024 final as celebrities wish England luck against Spain

EnglandLuke ShawEuropean ChampionshipManchester UnitedSpain vs England

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sent a hilarious Euro 2024 final message to Luke Shaw, telling the Manchester United defender “don’t pull your hamstring again!”

  • Red Devils defender was surprise pick
  • Shaken off injury in time to figure
  • Now has continental crown in his sights
