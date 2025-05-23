'Had the fuel to continue' - Luka Modric planned to retire at Real Madrid as Croatia coach reveals shock at Los Blancos' decision to release club legend
Luka Modric is leaving Real Madrid after 13 years at the club but the decision has surprised Nikola Jerkan, who believes he had plenty still to offer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Modric will leave Real Madrid this summer
- Croatia captain wanted to extend contract
- Nikola Jerkan adamant he had more to give