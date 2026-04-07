Luis Enrique issues fitness updates on Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz ahead of PSG's Champions League showdown with Liverpool

Addressing the media at the PSG Campus in Poissy, Luis Enrique emphasised that he will not gamble on the fitness of his players unless they feel mentally and physically prepared. He noted that while Barcola is reintegrating with the squad, the final decision rests on the player’s self-assurance.

Luis Enrique said: "If he’s [Barcola] still unwell, he won’t play tomorrow. He had a partial training session yesterday and a full session today. He’s coming back. We’re finding the best conditions. He’ll tell us when he’s ready. He’s lacking a little confidence.

"Ruiz? That’s how it is. When a player is injured, we have to wait and see how he feels. There are no problems. We’re working on getting the players back to full fitness. It’s normal to play through pain, but we’re still focused on giving the players the confidence to show their condition. He hasn’t trained yet. He’s progressing. We talk every day. We’re happy. He’s on the right track."