Luis Diaz to link up with Harry Kane?! Bayern Munich ready to rival Barcelona for Liverpool winger amid summer exit saga L. Diaz Liverpool Transfers Bayern Munich Barcelona

Bayern Munich are ready compete with Barcelona to secure a transfer for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer. The Bundesliga giants are looking for a quality left-wing option and have put the Colombian in their shortlist. The German champions, though, are yet to initiate formal transfer talks with the Reds as they are still evaluating their options.