'Bayern is special' - Luis Diaz opens up on life in Munich and sets sights on Champions League glory under Vincent Kompany

Settling quickly into life in Bavaria has allowed the forward to hit the ground running from the moment he arrived in Germany. Reflecting on his emotional connection to the club and his switch to the Allianz Arena, Diaz told ESPN: "For me, Bayern is special; it was something that came along and made me extremely happy at the time, and it continues to make me very happy."

Explaining how the welcoming atmosphere created by his team-mates and the coaching staff aided his seamless transition, the winger added: "When you arrive and they make you feel as if you've been a part of the group for a very long time - making you feel like family - I think it makes it quite a bit easier to adapt."

Highlighting the collective tactical cohesion as the catalyst for attacking productivity, the former Liverpool attacker continued: "When the collective works, the individual thrives too."