'They surprise even me!' – Luis de la Fuente makes honest admission after Spain fight back

The Spanish head coach explained that patience was vital to wearing down a aggressive Croatian defensive unit. "This is exactly the kind of game we expected. Croatia are a great side with a lot of prestige," de la Fuente noted.

"We had to stick with them and wear them down. In the second half we controlled things, although they still created a couple of dangerous moments on the counter, which is normal."

"In an atmosphere like the one you have just seen, we managed to rise above it. It is a win of enormous merit."