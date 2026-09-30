Luis de la Fuente hails Lamine Yamal 'magic' as Barcelona sensation inspires Spain to crushing victory over Croatia

The world champions wasted no time stamping their authority at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Yamal breaking the deadlock just 70 seconds after kick-off. That early strike marked the fastest goal of the teenager's career, besting the effort he netted against England at Wembley only three days prior.

After Croatia responded, the Barcelona sensation turned provider on the half-hour mark. He delivered a pinpoint cross for Marc Pubill to restore the hosts' advantage. Yamal then grabbed his second of the evening in the 63rd minute, catching out club team-mate Dominik Livakovic at the near post.

Substitute Nico Williams added a late fourth to cap off a scintillating performance. The result further cemented Spain's dominance on the international stage, pushing their remarkable undefeated streak to 40 matches.



