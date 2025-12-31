Luis de la Fuente has 'clear conscience' on Lamine Yamal after Barcelona's feud with Spain over 18-year-old's chronic pubalgia injury

De la Fuente's continued reliance of Yamal provoked a furious response from Barcelona boss Hansi Flick earlier in the year. Indeed, ahead of Barcelona's game against Valencia in mid-September, the German boss said: "Lamine Yamal will not be available. He went with the national team in pain and did not train.

"They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."

The La Roja manager admitted he was surprised by the Flick's statement, firing back: "I was simply surprised by those statements because he was a national team coach, and I believed he had that empathy."

In an effort to steer attention away from the brewing club-versus-country dispute, De la Fuente added: "We're playing for the World Cup, that's what's really important. The rest isn't important."