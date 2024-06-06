Will Lucy Bronze stay at Barcelona? Lionesses star set to receive 'better offers' from abroad amid England and United States rumours - but wants renewal in Catalunya
Lionesses star Lucy Bronze is keen to stay at Barcelona despite the fact that she is set to receive better financial offers from abroad.
- Bronze out of contract at Barca this summer
- 'Better offers' to come amid England and U.S. rumours
- But Lionesses star wants to stay in Catalunya