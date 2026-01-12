Getty
Lucas Paqueta selection bombshell revealed as 'disillusioned' West Ham star tries to force transfer after outburst over handling of betting case
Hammers star asked not to be selected against QPR
The Guardian reports on how Paqueta requested not to be involved in the meeting with Championship side QPR at the London Stadium. His absence from that contest did come as a surprise to many as he is fit and available to Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
It has been revealed that the 28-year-old opted not to play. He is said to be pushing for a return to his roots at Flamengo, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that interest is being shown again from South America after productive talks and a thrashing out of personal terms.
Betting scandal left Paqueta feeling frustrated
The Guardian claims that Flamengo are prepared to pay €40 million (£35m/$47m) for Paqueta. West Ham are, however, reluctant to part with their prized asset midway through what has become a relegation battle in the East End.
They are aware that Paqueta’s creativity could be crucial to their cause in an ongoing bid to clamber out of the Premier League’s bottom three and away from danger. However, their hand may be forced when it comes to a sale.
Paqueta has cut a frustrated figure ever since he became caught up in a saga regarding alleged breaches of Football Association betting regulations. He was cleared of those charges in 2025 and freed to focus on his football again.
He has told Globo of the strain that episode took on his professional and private lives: “Without a doubt, it was a very difficult time, not only for me but for my family. My wife and I went through two long, painful years, but with a happy ending. This also strengthened our marriage, our history as a family: me, her, and the children. I'm happy it ended the way it did; I fought hard against it, and it's very difficult not being able to speak, to hear various narratives and not being able to tell your side of the story.
“It was difficult for me; I had psychological support to deal with all of this, with some of the problems. Now it's about enjoying this moment, being able to play a little lighter again, without this weight, without this fear, and being happy on the field.”
Tottenham link played down in January window
While Paqueta is trying to be happy, he does want out of West Ham. A source has told The Guardian that there is “no chance the Brazil international will be at the London Stadium next season”. He is looking to head home prior to this summer’s World Cup finals. Links to Tottenham “have been played down by the player’s camp”.
Paqueta missed out on a move to Manchester City in 2023 as questions began to be asked of his on-field behaviour. That is said to be “one of the reasons why he does not want to stay in England”.
West Ham are reportedly be “disappointed with Paqueta’s determination to leave given that they supported him during the investigation”. They are, however, aware that keeping a wantaway performer will do nobody any favours.
The Hammers could “reinvest a fee for Paqueta in their unbalanced squad this month”, with another January transfer window open. The Brazil international has four goals and one assist to his name through 18 Premier League appearances this season and has “grown weary of West Ham’s struggles”.
Transfer prediction: Paqueta expects to head home
He has never hidden the fact that he would like to retrace steps to Flamengo at some stage, having started out on their books, and previously told Globo: “I know that at some point this return will happen.”
Paqueta is now waiting on West Ham to give him a green light, allowing family bags to be packed. The Hammers, who sit seven points adrift of safety as things stand, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a short trip to Spurs.
