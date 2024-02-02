Lucas Bergvall: Tottenham's new teenage wonderkid who turned down Barcelona to join Ange Postecoglou's revolution

The 17-year-old has previously spent time training with Manchester United and will complete his move to north London this summer

At the start of the January transfer window, Barcelona were open in their pursuit of a new central midfielder. Many presumed that would be a player who could contribute in the here and now for Xavi, but with the Blaugrana priced out of a number of moves, they soon switched their attention to finding a midfield star of the future.

That led them in the direction of Lucas Bergvall, a Swedish teenager who has been making waves in his homeland over the past couple of years, and is now being tipped for the top. Barca, however, couldn't get a deal done for the 17-year-old, as Bergvall opted to join Tottenham over the Spanish giants after a saga that ran all the way until the end of deadline day on Thursday.

But who is Bergvall? GOAL has the lowdown on one of Scandinavia's top talents...