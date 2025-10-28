'A waste!'- Louis Saha vents anger at Marcus Rashford for showing 'lack of accountability' at Man Utd amid instant resurgence with Barcelona

Louis Saha, who spent four and a half years with Manchester United between 2004 and 2008, suggested that Rashford didn't respond in the right way to the challenges that faced him at Old Trafford last season.

"As a professional, you need to find solutions, regardless of whether the manager likes you," Saha said, speaking to football betting site BetVictor. "We all face moments where we have to perform on the field, and that wasn't his response. There were definitely times I saw a player who was out of form, who didn't want to be there, and that's not normal.

"It's not normal to play like that. You might want to request a transfer, but when you're on the field, you work hard. He wasn't working hard, something was clearly wrong, and he was unhappy. You shouldn't let anything take away your joy on the pitch because you have a responsibility to your fans. It's not about the manager, or the club owners; it's about the thousands of people paying for tickets.

"I get angry because it feels like a waste, and it shows a lack of accountability. Now, I'm very happy for him as a football player, not just for me, but for fans all over the world in Barcelona who can now enjoy a terrific player. But, of course, as a Manchester United fan, I'm angry."