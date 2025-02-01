Lloyd Kelly to Juventus?! Old Lady close in on deal to sign Newcastle defender on loan, with option to buy, after just eight months at St James' Park
Juventus are pursuing defensive reinforcements and have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle United over a potential loan move for Lloyd Kelly.
- Thiago Motta wants a centre back in January
- Discussions are underway for Kelly with the Magpies
- Could have a buy clause set between €15m - €18m