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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reveals why he rejected Netherlands retirement after 'massive' Xavi talks
Oranje future secured
The 96-cap international contemplated stepping away from the national team following a dismal World Cup exit. Ronald Koeman departed his post after a shock last-32 defeat to Morocco in June, leaving the centre-back pondering his international future.
However, the appointment of former Barcelona boss Xavi as the new national team head coach changed the landscape. A highly productive exchange between the pair convinced the defender to commit to the upcoming cycle and remain available for selection.
- AFP
A straightforward conversation
Van Dijk admitted he needed clarity and reassurance before committing to further international duty. However, speaking about his exchange with Xavi, the Liverpool star noted that it did not take much convincing once the right parameters were established.
"Obviously it was a massive decision," Van Dijk said. "I had to feel the confidence and the combination of respect and joy and everything I wanted. That was from the first second the case, so the conversation didn't need to be that long."
The defender is now eager to begin the next chapter of his international career. He added: "It was very good, so I am really looking forward to meeting up for the important four games. Let's make the next two years at least an amazing time."
Building defensive foundations
Away from the international stage, Van Dijk continues to anchor a resilient Liverpool backline. The Reds recently secured a 1-0 Premier League triumph over Bournemouth on Sunday, marking their third consecutive domestic clean sheet. This is a feat not achieved since Arne Slot's opening three fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign.
The captain was quick to credit the entire team for their defensive solidity. "Clean sheets are always a good sign," Van Dijk explained. "The guys up front and the midfielders put in the hard work, and it is a great base to build on."
Van Dijk also highlighted his developing partnership with 21-year-old summer signing Jeremy Jacquet, urging the young prospect to remain grounded despite early praise. He said: "He is very promising but it is up to him to keep working hard and stay calm. There are still things we can improve but you learn by playing games."
- DeFodi Images
Nations League test looms
The Netherlands will immediately face a stern test under Xavi's new leadership. The Oranje kick off their UEFA Nations League schedule on Thursday with a high-profile clash against Germany, who are now managed by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
For Van Dijk, this presents a unique opportunity to line up against his former club manager on the international stage. It also serves as a crucial starting point for the Dutch squad to bounce back from their World Cup disappointment and lay the groundwork for the Xavi era.
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