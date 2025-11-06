Liverpool and Tottenham tracking young Bundesliga defender as Reds eye long-term Ibrahima Konate successor

The Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham are closely monitoring the development of Wolfsburg defender Koulierakis, with both clubs reportedly considering him as a priority target for the upcoming windows. The Greek international has impressed significantly since moving from PAOK in 2024, integrating quickly into the Bundesliga and establishing himself as a composed, left-footed central defender capable of playing in a high-line system.

Liverpool’s interest is understood to be strategic, with the club preparing for the possible departure of French international Konate, who has not yet signed an extension and could leave on a free at the end of the season. Konate’s injury record has further complicated the situation, prompting Liverpool to explore long-term replacements who can grow under Arne Slot’s evolving defensive structure.

Spurs, meanwhile, are seeking cover and competition for the Dutch starlet Micky van de Ven, especially after a series of injuries exposed the squad’s defensive depth. The London club have long targeted athletic, progressive centre-backs, and Koulierakis’ ability to play comfortably on the left side makes him an ideal stylistic match.