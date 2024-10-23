'The players are onto me!' - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits he's been planning Al-Ettifaq training sessions around Liverpool games to the displeasure of his squad
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard revealed that he plans his Al-Ettifaq training sessions around Liverpool games which has annoyed his players.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gerrard continues to follow Liverpool closely
- Al-Ettifaq's training sessions scheduled around LFC fixtures
- Some of the players have complained about it