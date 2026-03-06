Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Andy Robertson's not finished yet! Veteran Scot helps Reds book FA Cup quarter-final spot as Rio Ngumoha takes his chance to impress

Alisson Becker (6/10):

Once again had very little to do for long periods, though there was one moment of danger when he nearly got lobbed after making a mess of an attempt to claim a cross at the back post.

Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

With Slot wisely deciding against asking the fit-again Jeremie Frimpong to start two games in three days, the Hungarian started at right-back and did a decent job, as per usual. However, he'll be frustrated that he didn't manage to cut out Johnstone's punt forward for Hee-Chan to score.

Joe Gomez (7/10):

Excellent response to his dreadfully unfortunate role in Wolves' winner on Tuesday, with the versatile defender turning in a very composed display at centre-back. Liverpool will be praying he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

A much more enjoyable evening for the Dutchman, who this time dealt easily with the physical threat posed by Tolu Arokodare before getting a rare rest with 10 minutes remaining.

Andy Robertson (8/10):

There's life in the old dog yet! The fiery Scot hasn't been impressed with his lack of game time in recent months but he couldn't have done much more to hold onto his spot for the Gala game after producing the kind of barnstorming display down the left-hand side that was once his trademark. However, Robertson was at fault for playing Hee-Chan onside for Wolves' consolation goal.