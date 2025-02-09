Liverpool player ratings vs Plymouth: Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz completely flop! Reds go crashing out of FA Cup after putting up miserable fight in humiliating loss to rock-bottom Championship strugglers

The Reds were beaten by the Championship strugglers and have subsequently been dumped out of the FA Cup

Liverpool boss Arne Slot rotated heavily for this FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth, making nine changes, but it backfired in spectacular fashion at Home Park on Sunday afternoon.

Within the first 10 minutes, the visitors were dealt an injury blow, with Joe Gomez sustaining what appeared to be a muscle problem. He was replaced by debutant Isaac Mabaya, although he would later be substituted himself.

The first half saw the Reds struggle for fluency, with Plymouth's defending compactly, and pressing aggressively when the opportunity arose. They deservedly took their esteemed visitors into half-time at 0-0.

Plymouth were given a golden chance to take the lead early in the second half, as Harvey Elliott handled the ball in the penalty area. A spot-kick was given and Ryan Hardie sent Caoimhin Kelleher the wrong way to give the hosts a scarcely believable 1-0 lead.

On the hour mark, Plymouth almost had a second, but Kelleher stuck a boot out to deny Hardie at his near post.

Arne Slot rang the changes, introducing Darwin Nunez, but Liverpool were held at arm's length by a gritty, determined Plymouth side, even through a staggering nine minutes of added time, as the hosts pulled off a truly historic FA Cup shock.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Home Park...