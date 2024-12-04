Liverpool Newcastle ratings 2024-25Getty
Liverpool player ratings vs Newcastle: Disaster for Caoimhin Kelleher! Goalkeeper error proves costly as Mohamed Salah's superhero act only earns Reds a draw in thriller

The Egyptian scored two goals and created another at St. James' Park but his efforts to win the game were undone by a dire error

Talk about timing! Just as plenty of pundits were making a case for Caoimhin Kelleher to continue as Liverpool's starting goalkeeper, the Irishman cost his side victory in an absorbing 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The Reds were unusually ragged for most of the game and their Irish shot-stopper had played his part in keeping them in the game during a dreadful first half. As it was, they only went in trailing to a stunning strike from Alexander Isak at the interval.

The second half was all about Mohamed Salah, who set up Curtis Jones for one equaliser, and then scored another himself from a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist. Salah and Alexander-Arnold combined again for what looked like the winner with just seven minutes remaining but then Kelleher inexplicably decided to leave a Bruno Guimaraes free-kick and that allowed Fabian Schar to steal in to score.

GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as Salah's heroics were ultimately overshadowed by a shocking mistake from Kelleher...