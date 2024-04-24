Liverpool player ratings vs Everton: All over for Jurgen Klopp! Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah awful again as rattled Reds suffer disastrous derby defeat to leave title dreams in ruins

The Reds were once again guilty of shocking wastefulness and dire defending as the slumped to a dismal loss at Goodison Park

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes have been left in tatters after an embarrassing 2-0 loss at Everton on Wednesday, with the Reds once again paying a heavy price for horrific finishing and even worse defending.

Jurgen Klopp's side could have drawn level with Arsenal at the top of the table with a win, but they fell behind in farcical circumstances in the first half, with players taking it into turns to fail to clear the ball before Jarrad Branthwaite managed to sneak a shot under Alisson's body.

Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz then wasted one great chance after another to level the game before Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose unmarked at the back post in the 58th minute to head home a Dwight McNeil corner and seal a first win for Everton over their city rivals at Goodison Park since 2010.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show on Merseyside, as they slumped to a devastating defeat in Klopp's final derby that means his nine-year right is now almost certain to end without a second league title...