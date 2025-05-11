Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal: Reds' title party spoiled by Gunners fightback as Trent Alexander-Arnold feels the wrath of Anfield crowd after confirming exit

Arne Slot's side struck twice in quick succession, but collapsed in the second half to draw as fans jeered departing their right-back

Liverpool threw away a commanding lead as Arsenal roared back to claim a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday as Trent Alexander-Arnold faced a hostile reception as a substitute after announcing his decision to leave his boyhood club.

Arsenal had gone close early on when Bukayo Saka broke Liverpool's offside trap and prodded wide, but two goals in the space of 87 seconds handed the hosts a dominant lead midway through the first half. Cody Gakpo looked to have scuppered one opportunity with a mishit close to goal, but play was restarted quickly from the resulting throw-in, which allowed Andy Robertson to charge into space unopposed before finding the Dutch forward, who made no mistake this time with a thumping header.

Things got even gloomier for the visitors soon after when Liverpool doubled their lead. Mohamed Salah's pass was brilliantly controlled by Dominik Szoboszlai, who quickly rolled the ball across goal for the onrushing Diaz to slide in ahead of William Saliba and tap home.

Article continues below

Liverpool were punished for a sloppy start to the second half as a real lack of concentration allowed Leandro Trossard to curl in a cross to Gabriel Martinelli, whose glanced header found the far corner to breathe new life into the contest. There was then an awkward response to Alexander-Arnold's introduction as the Anfield faithful made their feelings known, and the departing right-back was somewhat at fault as he played Mikel Merino onside to head in Arsenal's equaliser.

Merino was then sent off as Liverpool ended the game in the ascendancy, but no winner arrived.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...