Liverpool player ratings vs Accrington Stanley: Hands off, Real Madrid! Trent Alexander-Arnold rockets Reds into FA Cup fourth round as dire Darwin Nunez gets swallowed up by League Two defenders

The right-back was brilliant as the Reds cantered into the next round with a 4-0 win, but Nunez remains a passenger for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool will have expected a routine win over Accrington Stanley when the two sides were drawn together in the third round of the FA Cup, and that is exactly what they got, despite a spirited display from their League Two visitors.

After an initial period of frustration, the hosts had the lead after 28 minutes, as Darwin Nunez took on Trent Alexander-Arnold's clever pass, drove into the box and found Diogo Jota, who tapped home from close-range.

On the stroke of half-time, the Reds added a second in superb fashion as Alexander-Arnold found the top corner from the edge of the box, in what is a timely reminder of his quality.

Early in the second half, Accrington rattled the crossbar, but it was the closest they came, as the Reds saw out the game with a minimum of fuss, making a variety of changes and adding a third with 15 minutes to go, as substitute Jayden Danns finished in front of the Kop.

Federico Chiesa had time to add some gloss with a long-range drive that kissed the post on its way in, with the Reds safely through to the fourth round.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...