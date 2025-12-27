Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Florian Wirtz is up and running! Reds' summer signing scores first goal and Jeremie Frimpong registers assist as Arne Slot's side see out nervy final stretch to beat basement boys

In a beautiful opening to the match which saw the late Diogo Jota’s sons, Dinis and Duarte, take to the pitch alongside the matchday mascots, the hosts started brightly when in-form striker Hugo Ekitike hit the woodwork, before Wolves’ Mateus Mane blazed over on the counter attack.

Fast approaching the interval and with the scoreline still level, it was Liverpool who were able to click into gear first, taking the lead when Gravenberch drilled the ball past Wolves’ Jose Sa, before the lively Ekitike set up Wirtz for his first goal since his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite their dreadful form in 2025-26, Wolves have produced admirable away performances against Aston Villa and Arsenal of late, and the Old Gold continued in that vein when defender Santiago Bueno reduced the arrears with a second-half header from a corner.

Looking to quickly restore their two-goal lead, Wirtz showed brilliant guile as he bypassed several Wolves players before playing in Gravenberch, who was unable to score his second of the game as he missed the target. It was then the visitors’ turn to go close as striker Tolu Arokodare - unmarked inside the penalty area - headed over from close range.

Desperate to earn their first point under manager Rob Edwards, Wolves continued to push forward in search of an equaliser, with Liverpool substitute Conor Bradley being forced into making a late challenge to deny Mane, who shone on his first league start. However, the hosts were able to see out a tight win which extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

