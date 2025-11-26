Liverpool parade crash suspect Paul Doyle changes pleas to guilty as sentencing date set

On a day that should have been remembered for Liverpool's title celebrations, it ended up being hijacked by scenes of terror on Merseyside. A total of 50 people required hospital treatment after Doyle drove his Ford Galaxy into the dense crowd on Water Street, leading to his subsequent arrest. According to The Athletic, no explanation was given in court for his actions but more details are likely to take place when the former Royal Marine is sentenced next month.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald, of Merseyside Police, said it was only by "sheer luck that nobody was killed" because of Doyle's "reckless actions". And Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor of the Crime Prosecution Service, described Doyle's actions as an "act of calculated violence".

"Dashcam footage from Doyle's vehicle shows that as he approached Dale Street and Water Street, he became increasingly agitated by the crowds," she said. "Rather than wait for them to pass, he deliberately drove at them, forcing his way through. Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle — it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem."

