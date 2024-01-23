Liverpool's next No.6? Meet Morten Frendrup, the Danish defensive midfielder shining in Serie A

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, the 22-year-old Dane discusses his rapid rise to prominence at Genoa

For a footballer, Morten Frendrup is as shy and humble as they come. The Dane rarely does interviews. On one of the few occasions he's spoken to the press since joining Genoa, it was only because he felt compelled to publicly apologise to the fans for a rare mistake.

He is very much one of those players that likes to let his feet do the talking - which is no bad thing of course, especially when you're as talented as Frendrup. Indeed, this very reserved character is making an awful lot of noise at Genoa right now, with the defensive midfielder's impressive performances in Serie A having attracted scouts from 11 different Premier League clubs for a game against Roma back in September.

One of those in attendance at the Luigi Ferraris even told Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez afterwards that Frendrup could slot into any side in England's top flight.