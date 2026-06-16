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Liverpool & Man City cannot buy Marcus Rashford for £40m - but anybody else can as transfer clause in Man Utd contract is revealed
Barcelona decline permanent Rashford deal
Barcelona have officially passed on the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, opting against triggering the €30m buy option in his season-long loan before Monday's deadline. The Catalan giants have decided to pivot their limited financial resources toward other targets, leaving the forward in limbo as he maps out his next move.
As it stands, Rashford is set to report back to Manchester United next month, though his long-term future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in uncertainty.
While another pursuit from Barca hasn't been completely ruled out and interest from across Europe persists, United are expected to take a firm stance: they will only entertain permanent offers for the 28-year-old rather than another temporary switch.
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Release clause excludes major rivals
A £40 million ($54m) release clause in a volatile transfer market is an absolute steal, and while a host of Premier League suitors are circling for Rashford, Manchester United have been clever with the small print.
According to The Athletic, Old Trafford chiefs have inserted a ‘rival tax’ of sorts, specifically blocking local enemies Liverpool and Manchester City from triggering the cut-price fee.
But despite the contractual red tape being designed to prevent a cross-north-west defection, former Reds shot-stopper David James has urged Liverpool to ignore the barriers and launch a shock raid for the 28-year-old. James argues that pure technical quality and high-level footballing IQ should transcend tribal warfare, even if United’s boardroom maneuvers have made a direct switch to Anfield look like a mission impossible.
Carrick keeps the door open at Old Trafford
If Rashford goes back to Old Trafford, it is believed his preference would be to honour the remaining 24 months on his deal there rather than join an English team. This stance could provide a lifeline for his career at the Theatre of Dreams, especially with manager Michael Carrick reportedly open to bringing the forward back into the fold following his time away from the club.
Such a scenario, in all probability, reduces the chances of United bolstering that part of head coach Carrick’s squad.
Carrick has remained in contact with the player and is prepared to reintegrate him if a permanent exit does not materialise during the current transfer window.
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United focus shifts to midfield reinforcements
With Rashford's situation still developing, United have turned their immediate attention to other areas of the pitch. It already is a lower priority than central midfield, where Ederson will join from Atalanta, and work continues to strengthen further. The club is looking to build a more balanced squad around Carrick's tactical preferences.
United are currently focusing their efforts on Mateus Fernandes of West Ham, as talks through the 21-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes advance, with personal terms not anticipated to prove an issue.