Liverpool braced for new and improved Luis Diaz bid from Bayern Munich as Reds consider Alexander Isak move after signing Hugo Ekitike
Bayern Munich are set to launch a renewed attempt to sign Luis Díaz from Liverpool, with a second offer reportedly on the cards. While Díaz remains with the Liverpool squad during their pre-season tour in Asia, discussions surrounding his potential departure have intensified behind the scenes.
- Bayern remain determined to sign Diaz
- Willing to test Liverpool's resolve
- Preparing improved bid for the Colombian