Liverpool should be looking at Lloyd Kelly to solve defensive issues: Reds' 2024 summer transfer window likely ins and outs

The Reds revitalised their squad last year, but new manager Arne Slot will doubtless want to strengthen in a few key areas

So, the Jurgen Klopp era is over at Anfield - and a new one is about to begin. Arne Slot will officially take up his new role as Liverpool head coach on June 1, and he'll be inheriting a squad that his predecessor has left in fine fettle.

The Reds may have run out of steam during the tail end of the 2023-24 campaign, but it was a season of real progress, with Klopp winning the Carabao Cup with kids before leading Liverpool back into the Champions League - and all of this after overhauling his midfield last summer.

So, what can we expect from the Merseysiders during the upcoming window? They've not only got a new coach, 'laptop guru' Michael Edwards is back involved, this time as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football, while Richard Hughes is on his way from Bournemouth to take over as sporting director.

All three will be looking to stamp their mark on Liverpool's squad, and while FSG are famed for their prudence, it is believed that there could be as much as £200m (including salaries and agent fees) to spend this summer. Below, GOAL explains where the money might go...