Liverpool decline £70m Jarell Quansah buy-back option despite growing defensive injury crisis

The decision not to pursue Quansah comes at a remarkably challenging time for new boss Iraola. The manager recently admitted he is "light" on defensive options as the Premier League campaign approaches.

Joe Gomez is set to miss the start of the season after being forced off during a 4-2 pre-season victory over Sunderland. His sudden absence only compounds existing problems at the back. Highly-rated youngsters Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are both still recovering from long-term injuries, leaving the squad desperately short of senior centre-backs.