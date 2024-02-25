Liverpool are in injury HELL! Reds lose yet another player as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off in Carabao Cup final against Chelsea - leaving Jurgen Klopp apoplectic
Liverpool suffered a huge injury blow in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea as Ryan Gravenberch was forced off on a stretcher in the first half.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool face Chelsea in Carabao Cup final
- Gravenberch stretchered off early
- Klopp fuming over Caicedo's challenge