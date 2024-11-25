Liverpool's eight-point Premier League lead over Man City branded 'insignificant' as club legend Sergio Aguero backs Pep Guardiola's side to repeat famous feat of 2011-12 season
Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has branded Liverpool's eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table "insignificant".
- Liverpool have healthy lead at top of table
- Aguero backing Manchester City to fight back
- Two teams meet at Anfield on Sunday