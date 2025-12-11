Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson names key area Reds 'got wrong' during massive summer transfer window outlay

It was not the high-profile forwards, however, that drew Glen Johnson’s sharpest criticism. Speaking to BetWright online casino UK, the former right-back singled out defensive recruits Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as deals that Liverpool "got wrong".

"Liverpool very rarely get it wrong with transfers, but for me, they got it wrong with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in the summer," he said.

He cautioned against writing players off too early but admitted both have fallen well short of expectations.

He added: "I don’t want to be too harsh on new players or write them off, because it does take time for some to settle down at a big club like Liverpool, especially when coming from teams where there’s less pressure. But at the moment, they don’t look up to it."

Johnson expressed surprise that Liverpool, a club renowned for data-driven recruitment, had misfired on these two particular signings.

"It’s strange, because Liverpool usually hit the nail on the head with these types of deals - so many statistics and data goes into their recruitment– but, for now, it looks as if they’ve got those deals wrong," he claimed.

