Liverpool cult hero & Champions League winner announces retirement at just 31

Origi explained the reasoning behind his decision in a message shared with supporters following his retirement announcement. The former Belgium international also thanked those who supported him throughout his career.

"My purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled," he wrote on his Instagram. "I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. I am grateful to God for all of it. To my fans across the world who helped me shine: every iconic moment, every goal, every piece of history we made together will forever be ours.

"To every club, and all the coaches and teammates who stood beside me, thank you. You shaped me in ways that go far beyond the pitch. Representing Belgium, my nation, while carrying Kenya, my roots, was a joy. And to my family and those closest to me… without you, I am not who I am today. I am forever grateful. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling. More of the journey to come."







