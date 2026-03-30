AFP
Liverpool & Chelsea join transfer race for Maxence Lacroix after Crystal Palace star earns first France caps
A rapid rise
Lacroix has seen his stock soar following a milestone week on the international stage, where he earned his first senior caps for France during the March break. The former Wolfsburg man has been a revelation at Selhurst Park, officially clocked as the quickest central defender in the top flight with a top speed of 35.39 km/h. His reliability is equally impressive; he has missed only two Premier League matches all season, completing the full 90 minutes in 27 of his 28 appearances. This blend of recovery pace and physical presence has caught the attention of several elite clubs looking to bolster their backlines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
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World Cup ambitions
Lacroix, who will turn 26 on April 6, has been open about his desire to translate his club form into major silverware, both for his country and at Selhurst Park. Having recently debuted as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Brazil, he quickly followed it up with a full 90-minute performance alongside Lucas Hernandez in a 3-1 victory against Colombia.
Speaking to Palace's official website, Lacroix revealed: “My dream is to win the World Cup – I want to win the World Cup with France. At Palace, of course, right now it’s to win the Conference League. We can’t win the Premier League right now, but in the Conference League, we have our chance – so this is our ambition.”
Defensive exodus
Palace find themselves in a precarious position regarding their defensive stability, having already lost Marc Guehi to Manchester City in January. Sources told TEAMtalkthat Liverpool view Lacroix as a potential successor to the departing Ibrahima Konate, while Bayern Munich and Aston Villa are also credited with a firm interest in the Frenchman.
Fortunately for the Eagles, Lacroix remains tied to a long-term contract at Selhurst Park until June 2029. Crucially, the deal does not contain a release clause, ensuring the South London club maintains significant leverage and can demand a premium fee if any of Europe's heavyweights decide to formalise their interest.
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European decider
Palace currently occupy 14th place in the Premier League with 39 points from 30 matches, leaving Lacroix and his teammates with little to play for domestically other than a top-half finish. This makes their upcoming Conference League quarter-final clash against Italian side Fiorentina the definitive turning point of their campaign, as continental success remains the defender’s best chance at immediate silverware and would further cement his standing in Didier Deschamps' plans ahead of a summer where Liverpool and Chelsea will be watching closely.