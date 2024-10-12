Liverpool & Chelsea eye ex-Man City youth player Jamie Bynoe-Gittens amid starring role at Borussia Dortmund

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleLiverpool & Chelsea eye ex-Man City youth player Jamie Bynoe-Gittens amid starring role at Borussia DortmundJ. GittensChelseaLiverpoolBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfersBorussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been on top form, and two Premier League sides are now plotting a bid for the 20-year-old.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBynoe-Gittens in top form at DortmundLiverpool and Chelsea interested in forwardChelsea send scouts to watch England U21 starFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below