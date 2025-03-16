Liverpool's captain, leader, legend: Virgil van Dijk required to rise to the occasion once again as reeling Reds eye Carabao Cup defence

Arne Slot's side arrive a Wembley on a low after a devastating European exit - but can always count on their skipper to step up to the mark

Liverpool may be runaway Premier League leaders, but Arne Slot's side have their problems going into Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. Tuesday's devastating Champions League exit has seen to that, with the Reds left emotionally and physically shattered by their penalty-shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, it's worth remembering that they travelled south to face Chelsea at Wembley just over 12 months ago in far worse shape, shorn of the services of 10 members of the senior squad, including Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool still managed to prevail, though, and the narrative will forever be that Jurgen Klopp's 'kids' miraculously got the better of the Blues' "billion-pound bottle-jobs", as academy graduates Jarell Quansah, James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns all played important roles after coming off the bench.

However, one senior star towered above all others on the day - in every sense. With just two minutes of extra-time remaining, Virgil van Dijk darted towards the near post to meet a Kostas Tsimikas corner and angle home a header that capped a defensive masterclass from the centre-back.

In his first cup final as captain, Liverpool's leader had risen to the occasion. If he can do likewise in his second - which could also be his last - it would only enhance his legendary status at Anfield.