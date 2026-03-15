'Liverpool are bad champions' - Arne Slot's side savaged and accused of 'always partying too much' after Tottenham draw

Speaking to Sky Sports following the final whistle at Anfield, Keane did not hold back in his assessment of Liverpool’s dramatic decline this campaign. The former Manchester United midfielder expressed his disbelief at how far Arne Slot’s team has fallen, noting they currently sit a staggering 21 points behind current league leaders Arsenal.

The outspoken pundit was extremely critical of the team's title defence, highlighting that truly great teams back up their success. Keane stated: "Considering they were league champions last year, I’ve said it before and I’ve said it a number of times, Liverpool are bad champions. They are now 21 points behind Arsenal; what a drop-off that is! That is so bad."