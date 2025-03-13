Liverpool at the races! Arne Slot's side soak up Cheltenham Festival atmosphere following Champions League exit as Reds enjoy downtime ahead of Carabao Cup final
Arne Slot's men were at Cheltenham races following their Champions League exit as Liverpool players enjoyed their downtime ahead of Carabao Cup final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Slot gave Liverpool players a day off
- A few of them went to the Cheltenham races
- Will be back in action on Sunday vs Newcastle