Soham Mukherjee

'The little guy is phenomenal' - Angel Di Maria admits playing with Lionel Messi for Argentina & PSG was 'the best thing that happened in my career'

L. MessiA. Di MariaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Argentina

Angel Di Maria has admitted that playing with Lionel Messi for Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain was "the best thing that happened in my career".

  • Messi & Di Maria have been through thick and thin
  • Tasted World Cup & Copa success
  • Winger admitted playing with Messi was "something different"
