Nightmare for Lisandro Martinez! Man Utd defender to undergo surgery on ACL tear and facing eight months out after being stretchered off in tears against Crystal Palace
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez may be out of action for around eight months after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
- Martinez stretchered off vs Palace
- Will have to undergo surgery on injury
- Defender faces long spell on sidelines