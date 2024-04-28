'Hurts too much' - Lionesses star Millie Bright posts emotional message after making long-awaited injury return in heartbreaking Women's Champions League defeat to Barcelona
Chelsea captain Millie Bright has spoken out after making her return from injury in Saturday's heartbreaking Champions League loss to Barcelona.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bright returns after five months out injured
- Makes comeback in Champions League defeat
- Admits to "bittersweet feeling" after Barca loss